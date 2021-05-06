Freebies, deals offered for National Nurses Day

Background

Freebies

At Dunkin', you can get a free medium coffee Thursday

Chipotle is giving away 250,000 codes for free burritos

Insomnia Cookies is offering free cookies for teachers and nurses all week for Nurse and Teacher Appreciation Week. All nurses get one free 6-pack with any purchase or one free cookie

At Jimmy John's get $5 off orders of $30 with the code 5OFF20

Thursday is National Nurses Day, which is part of Nurses Week, when the country thanks nurses and other healthcare workers for their tireless hard work, especially this past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.National Nurses Week ends on May 12, which also marks Florence Nightingale's birthday.She became well-known while taking care of the wounded soldiers during the Crimean War.For nurses, some food chains are offering discounts and freebies for the week.