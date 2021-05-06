Freebies, deals offered for National Nurses Day

Background
National Nurses Week ends on May 12, which also marks Florence Nightingale's birthday.
She became well-known while taking care of the wounded soldiers during the Crimean War.
Freebies
For nurses, some food chains are offering discounts and freebies for the week.
- At Dunkin', you can get a free medium coffee Thursday
- Chipotle is giving away 250,000 codes for free burritos
- Insomnia Cookies is offering free cookies for teachers and nurses all week for Nurse and Teacher Appreciation Week. All nurses get one free 6-pack with any purchase or one free cookie
- At Jimmy John's get $5 off orders of $30 with the code 5OFF20