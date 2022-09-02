J. Cole lands cover of upcoming NBA 2K video game

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville native J. Cole is the first rapper to appear on the cover of any title in the NBA 2K video game franchise.

The Grammy award winning artist will be the cover athlete for the video game's upcoming Dreamer Edition.

Players will even be able to play as J. Cole in the My Career mode.

The video game goes on sale Sept. 9 in U.S. and Canada.

In addition to his music career, Cole is an accomplished basketball player. He played four games with the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League earlier in 2022. He also played a few games in the Basketball Africa League in 2021.