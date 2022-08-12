NBA star John Wall attends garden dedication for his mom at Salvation Army of Wake County

NBA star and Raleigh native John Wall attended a garden dedication on Thursday morning at the Salvation Army of Wake County. He'll hold a basketball clinic on Friday and host a free gas giveaway on Saturday.

The dedication was in honor of Wall's mother, Frances Pulley, who was passionate about volunteering at the Salvation Army.

The John Wall Foundation also presented the Salvation Army with a check for more than $11,000

"I love to give back to this community where we were born and raised at, Our mom did a great job partnering with my team and me...this great place, the Salvation Army," Wall said.

Wall will host a basketball clinic and backpack giveaway at the Salvation Army on Friday and he will host a free gas giveaway event on Saturday.

The location for the gas giveaway will be announced on the John Wall Foundation's Instagram Page.