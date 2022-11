North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University fined $2 million

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is being fined millions of dollars for enrolling too many out-of-state students.

The UNC system ordered the university to pay $2 million from its current budget.

The UNC board of governors said the university exceeded an out-of-state registration cap of 35 percent, and had a total 41 percent of out-of-state students.