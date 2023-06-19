Lingerie retailer Adore Me to refund money to some in North Carolina as part of settlement

Approximately 27,789 North Carolinians who currently have unused Adore Me store credits are eligible for refunds, NC Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday.

Stein said North Carolina and several other states reached a $2.35 million settlement with the lingerie retailer that primarily sells its merchandise online. The refunds are expected to range from $39.95 to $479.90.

According to the lawsuit by Attorney General's offices, Adore Me offered customers discounted pricing if they enrolled in Adore Me's VIP Membership Program. Once enrolled in the program, people were charged as much as $39.95 a month, unless they made a purchase from Adore Me or logged into their Adore Me accounts to "skip" the charge before the sixth day of each month. The monthly charges accrued in their accounts as store credits, which were supposed to be used on future purchases.

The settlement resolves claims that the company deceptively marketed its VIP Membership Program and then made it difficult for consumers to cancel their membership.

How to get a refund

As part of the settlement, Adore Me is now required to notify all customers with active VIP Memberships that they can obtain a refund of any unused store credits.

Adore Me has agreed to make certain changes to its business practices and is prohibited from engaging in any misconduct.

"I'm pleased that more than 25,000 North Carolinians will be eligible to receive more than $700,000 in refunds from AdoreMe. Companies have a responsibility to be fair and transparent with their customers so that people know what they're signing on for," Josh Stein said.

