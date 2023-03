NC Aquarium hoping you can help name their newest Otter pups. You don't have long the deadline is Friday, March 24.

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Workers at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher are asking for your help to name the newest otter pups born there.

The pups, one female and two males, are also 2 months old and staffers at the aquarium say they now have their own unique personalities and need names to match.

The naming choices have been narrowed down to five trios of names based on their native habitat.

You can cast your vote at this link. Voting ends at noon on Friday.