North Carolina Attorney General investigating complaints about Hurricane Florence charity scams

Victims of Hurricane Florence are in need, and if you want to donate, make sure you are giving wisely.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said his office has received five complaints involving alleged charity scams.

"There are criminals out there who will take advantage of people's generosity and pocket the money that you want to go to help other people," he said.

Stein has suggested donating to a charity you know and trust, and to not give money to anyone who calls or emails you and pressures you into donating.

He also warns to be leery of solicitations on social media. "You have no idea if those entities are truly legitimate organizations or not," said Stein.

Before you donate, do your research.

You can look up any charity on GuideStar.

"Find out if they put money to good use or do they spend an absorbent amount of money on resources or fundraising and administration as opposed to helping those that need help," said Stein.

If you are going to donate money, make sure to use your credit card and not cash- that way you have a record of it.

Click here for other tips to make sure your donation goes to the right place
