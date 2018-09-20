How to avoid scams while helping victims of Hurricane Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Want to help after a disaster? Follow these tips to maximize your impact.

NORTH CAROLINA --
Hurricane Florence brought devastating floods and to the Carolinas and killed at least 37, leaving people needing to rebuild.

Related: Relief money available for 18 NC counties, applications now open

If you would like to help those affected by the storm, here's what you should keep in mind.

Check the charity

Before you donate to a charity, make sure you know where your aid is going.

The Center for International Disaster Information has compiled a list of charities that are sending help, and it recommends checking with a charity monitoring organization like GiveWell, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or the Better Business Bureau before donating.

Make sure your donation is secure by going through an organization's official website or sending a check in the mail. Charity Navigator said you should never donate over the phone, email or unknown social media pages, as these are easier for scammers to target.

Flash flooding has become an issue since Florence passed
North Carolina officials are making e it easy for storm victims to check out contractors before they hire them to clean up or repair damage.

Give cash, not supplies

Most charities prefer monetary donations, especially if you plan to donate internationally. These are more flexible and cause less of a strain on the charity, allowing them to help more, the CIDI explained.

"Unlike material donations, cash involves no transportation costs, shipping delays, or customs fees. It also enables relief organizations to spend more time providing aid by spending less time managing goods," the organization explained on its website.

Consider volunteering

The Red Cross has put out a call for volunteers to help the affected areas in the Carolinas.

"Candidates with the greatest likelihood of being chosen have fluency in the language of the disaster-affected area, prior relief experience, and expertise in technical fields such as medicine, communications, logistics, water/sanitation, and engineering," the CIDI explained.

Know that blood is needed

If you can't donate money or travel to affected areas, consider donating blood. The Red Cross told ABC11 they had to cancel blood drives because of the storm, adding to an already urgent need for blood and platelets.

The organization encourages everyone in parts of the country that aren't affected, especially people who have type O blood, to make an appointment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencenorth carolina newsfloodinggood samaritanscamNC
Top Stories
Florence by the numbers: Trump says 'a lot of money' is coming to NC
Florence flooding: Fayetteville sees more rain than usual in September
Couple, 2 kids dead after multi-vehicle crash in Warren County
NC road closures latest: County-by-county list of closures
ABC11 teams up with American Red Cross for Florence Relief Drive
Florence flooding updates: Trump says 'we're with you all the way'
Relief money available for 18 NC counties, applications now open
What's in the floodwater? A lot of health hazards, experts say
Show More
Flooding concerns as chunk of Lenoir County may become an island
Hurricane Florence: How to donate to help the victims
Tyson to provide meals to Florence victims and responders
Florence flooding: Mudslide causes large fire at North Carolina bank
Boat journey reveals eye-popping Cape Fear flooding in Cedar Creek
More News