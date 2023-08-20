Officer kills after he allegedly cut another officer during domestic violence investigation: CMPD

A man was shot and killed by police during a domestic violence call investigation.

The deadly encounter happened Sunday morning after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call.

According to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMDP), around 8 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the call at a complex 300 block of Freemont Avenue. When officers arrived, they reported hearing gunshots and forcibly entered the apartment.

CMPD said once the officers were inside, there was a struggle as they tried to take the man into custody. The man was able to get a knife and cut one of the officers. One of the backup officers shot the man who later died.

WATCH CMPD update here.

The officer who was cut and the woman involved in the domestic disturbance call were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found multiple firearms inside the apartment, according to CMPD.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is also involved in the investigation.

CMPD says the officer that shot and killed the suspdct is on paid administrative leave while the investigation is underway.