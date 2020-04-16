Health & Fitness

No new flu deaths reported in NC last week as coronavirus deaths continue to climb

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the first time since December, North Carolina health officials have reported no new deaths associated with the flu in the last week.

According to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, only 6 out of 1,702 influenza tests were positive across the state. The geographic spread of the virus is no longer considered "widespread" and has been downgraded to "regional."

Since October, 167 flu-related deaths have been reported across the state, including four children. The majority of deaths have been in patients 65 years old and older.

At least 131 people have died from severe complications related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, since the first death was announced on March 25. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 are also in patients 65 years old and older. No deaths have been reported in patients younger than 25 years old.



To date, at least 5,465 COVID-19 cases have been reported statewide. While COVID-19 data is available daily, health officials update data about flu deaths once per week.

While--unlike the flu--there is no vaccine for COVID-19, health officials recommend the same prevention techniques for both illnesses--frequently washing your hands with soap and water, avoiding others who are sick and covering your nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing.

The coronavirus has several similarities to the flu, but there are also key differences.

