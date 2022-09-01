New state data shows NC students bouncing back after COVID-19 but not to pre-pandemic levels

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) released student performance reports from the 2021-22 school year on Thursday.

Overall, the reports indicated students' performance is improving but is still below pre-pandemic levels.

State education leaders said these results are not unexpected and show that student's recovery from COVID disruptions is going to take time. Overall, NCDPI leaders said on Thursday they were pleased with the reports and believe it demonstrates recovery is happening.

"Last year's accountability results are really a testament to the resilience, dedication and commitment of thousands of educators across the state," North Carolina Superintendent Catherine Truitt said in a press release. "They know as I do that we still have a steep hill to climb and that every step matters."

Reading performance for third-graders in the state continues to decline with 18% fewer third-graders reading at a level 4 or above compared to 2018-19. Fourth through eighth graders improved their reading levels slightly from last year but still around 10% fewer in each grade are reading at the standard level compared to before the pandemic.

While many test scores are improving, the data indicates many students will need to continue to need months of additional learning time over the next several years due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Graduation rates across the state are lower than in the past few years. Just over 86% of North Carolina seniors graduated last year, about 1% fewer than in the 2020-21 school year and 1.5% lower than the 2019-2020 school year.

The average ACT score was also slightly lower with students scoring an average of 18.2 last year compared to an average of 18.4 in 2018-19.

Around 376 more schools were designated as 'low performing' and 21 more districts earned the designation.

Forty-three percent of the state's high schools did not meet standards.

The number of schools earning an 'F' grade more than doubled with 264 schools now ranked with an 'F' compared to 91 in 2018-19. Similarly, the number of schools that received a 'D' increased by 80%.

While an increasing number of school statewide slip in meeting or exceeding standards, Durham Public Schools reported its percent of schools hitting these marks is at the highest in eight years.

Additionally, the district's overall grade level proficiency increased by 10% last year.

State leaders cautioned that the testing data school be viewed with the lens of the COVID-19 pandemic and should not be compared to 2018-19 data.

The new report was released as NC school systems work to hire and keep teachers in the state as neighboring states try to recruit.