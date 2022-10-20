ABC11 Morning Team visits the NC State Fair

Barbara, Kim and Kweilyn took in all the sights including the food and rides.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here comes trouble! ABC11's Kim Deaner, Kweilyn Murphy and Barbara Gibbs went to the NC State Fair.

It was Kweilyn's first time so they did it all. Food, games and you won't believe what scandalous thing happened on one of the rides.

Thursday is one of the most popular days at the state fair.

It's the Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day. Anyone who brings six canned food items get free admission.

Since the day started in 1993 fairgoers have donated more than 5.8 million pounds of food to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and its partners.