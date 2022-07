Watermelon day at NC Farmers Market

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you were looking to beat the heat, the NC Farmers Market had something in mind.

It was the annual watermelon day at the farmers market on Thursday and if you were lucky enough to be there between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. you were able to get a free slice.

There was also the watermelon weigh-in, with six melons competing.

It was Patrick Van Beck's first time in the contest and his watermelon won top prize with a weight of 201 pounds.