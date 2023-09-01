Fayetteville police hosting drive-thru event to update security systems for Hyundai, Kia owners

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Saturday, Fayetteville police officials are making a big push to help shield Kia and Hyundai owners from car thefts that have been rising in the city and nationwide.

The department is holding a drive-thru event with the two car companies where people can have the security software updated on their vehicles.

The event is happening at Manna Church on Cliffdale Road, on Saturday, September 2--from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fayetteville police are encouraging Kia and Hyundai owners with models from 2013 to 2022 to get the security system updates and steering wheel locks.

"Would love to see hundreds come out, but we'll do it as long as supplies last. For the upgrade, we can do it for as many show up," said Don Strickland, the general manager of Lee Hyundai.

The push is being prompted by what appears to be a trend fueled by social media of young people stealing and vandalizing Kias and Hyundais. The trend has also been hitting the Sandhills. Fayetteville police report six Hyundais and 24 Kias have been stolen in just the past two weeks.

"Sometimes it's just a matter of scheduling. So if we figured if we had a date and a location where everybody could come by knowing that they didn't have to schedule a service appointment at one of the dealerships, that would probably ease them--especially on a Saturday where a lot of people work 9-5 and it's hard to get in there," said Chief Kem Braden of the Fayetteville Police Department.

Organizers say Saturday's software update event is about crime prevention.

"We want to take care of our customers and do what we can to give them some peace of mind about their car. They're great cars and that's what we're here for. We're here for them," Strickland said.

