Drivers have new route to use on the Fayetteville Outer Loop; NCDOT opens new section of I-295

Monday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced the opening of a new two-mile section of the Fayetteville Outer Loop which is also Interstate 295.

According to NCDOT, the new section runs between Exit 2 (Parkton Road) and Exit 4 (Black Bridge Road) south of Hope Mills.

Exit 4 is in Cumberland County and during construction included a realignment of Old Plank Road

Exit 2 is at the Cumberland-Robeson County border, where Parkton Road becomes Leeper Road.

Drivers beware as both exits feature roundabouts at the on and off ramps to improve traffic flow and safety.

The newly opened segment is part of a larger goal to complete the outer loop in western Fayetteville and widen I-95 from four lanes to eight lanes between mile markers 37-41.

Here are the estimated timelines for completing those inter-connecting improvements.

I-295 interchanges at Camden Road and at I-95 (just south of Green Springs Road) by the summer of 2024

The widening of I-95 from mile markers 37-41 by the summer of 2025

The loop segment from north of Camden Road to Raeford Road by the summer of 2026, when the entire, 39-mile outer loop is scheduled to be completed.

The $144 million dollar project which is being done and opened in segments has been in the works since 2014.

To learn more about the I-295 project click on the NCDOT page.

