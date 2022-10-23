NCDOT prepares for several long-term road closures in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Department of Transportation crews are getting ready for the first of several long-term closures near a busy intersection in Raleigh.

Blue Ridge Road and Hillsborough Street is closing starting Sunday night.

Barricades will be installed on Blue Ridge Rd. on both sides of the railroad tracks south of Hillsborough St.

Monday morning traffic will be detoured to follow Hillsborough St. and Western Boulevard. The closure is expected to last until 2024.

Hillsborough Street will also close at Blue Ridge Rd. in early 2023.

NCDOT says the project will make the intersection safer for people who use it in their daily commutes or to access events such as the state fair, games at Carter-Finley Stadium or events at PNC Arena.