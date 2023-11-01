First flu deaths of 2023-24 season reported by NCDHHS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said two people have died from flu-related illness.

They are the first two reported flu-related deaths of the 2023-24 flu season.

Officials said the two adults in the western part of the state died from the flu during the third and fourth weeks of October.

One of the adults had tested positive for both influenza and COVID-19.

"We know both flu and COVID-19 can lead to severe complications and even death in some cases," said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH. "As flu season ramps up and COVID-19 is still circulating, it is very important for people to get their annual vaccines, practice good hand hygiene and stay home when sick."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all people aged 6 months and older receive a fall COVID-19 vaccine and seasonal flu vaccine. RSV vaccinations are also available to protect older adults and for pregnant women during weeks 32 through 36 of pregnancy to protect infants.

Parents should talk with their health care provider about other options to protect infants from severe RSV disease.

More information about how to access testing and treatment for COVID-19 can be found on the NCDHHS COVID-19 website.