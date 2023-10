This week's matchup brings together two undefeated teams in conference play.

Clayton High School hosts Cleveland High in Game of the Week

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- This week's Game of the Week matchup brigs together two undefeated teams in conference play.

Clayton High School will host Cleveland High School tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Both teams are 6-0 in conference play.

Weather for the game should be perfect for this time of year. It could be even a bit warm.

ABC11 will have coverage of the game starting this afternoon.