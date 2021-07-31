climate change

North Carolina Highway 12: Can iconic Outer Banks highway survive amid rising sea levels?

Will climate change be the end of NC Highway 12 in OBX?

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Can the iconic 148-mile Highway 12 survive rising sea levels and climate change?

Adam Wagner received a grant to create a piece for the News & Observer to report on NC Highway 12. Wagner and photojournalist Robert Willett spent a full week traveling the road.

The article details how and why North Carolina decided to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to prop up a road that ultimately will disappear.

Wagner and Willett spoke with those whose lives and livelihoods depend on the roadway, along with tourists who have been visiting the Outer Banks for decades and those coming for the first time. They also spoke to people whose challenge it is to keep the road functioning for as long as possible.

