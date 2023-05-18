NC lawmaker poses controversial question to Black representative on House floor

A debate on the House floor lead to an exchange between a White and Black lawmaker after one questioned whether or not his race and athleticism played a part in him getting accepte

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A debate on the House floor lead to an exchange between a White and Black lawmaker after one questioned whether or not his race and athleticism played a part in him getting accepted into Harvard.

"I understand that you went into public school and into Harvard law and the question is... would you have been able to achieve this if you were not an athlete or a minority," said Jeff McNeely a Republican representative from Iredell County.

WATCH THE FULL EXCHANGE BELOW

He was speaking to Representative Abe Jones, a Democrat from Wake County, who is Black.

"I hope I wasn't the only one that got shocked by that comment that the only reason you went to Harvard is because you were Black and an athlete?" Jones responded back to McNeely.

Jones ran track at Harvard and later graduated from Harvard Law School.

McNeely apologized for his comment shortly after.

SEE ALSO: Senate Bill 20 | Lawmakers tout funding included in the 'Care for Women, Children and Families Act'

We're waiting to get reaction from lawmakers after a controversial comment was caught on video, during a debate over an education bill.