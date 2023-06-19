Alienation of affection: NC House Speaker Tim Moore sued over alleged affair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore is being sued by a former government official over an affair he reportedly had with the official's wife.

According to court filings, Scott Lassiter claims Moore had an affair with his wife, Jamie Lassiter, who feared ending the relationship would negatively affect her job working for the North Carolina Conference of Clerks.

The lawsuit claims Moore pursued a sexual relationship with Mrs. Lassiter beginning in 2019 into early January 2023.

Lassiter said in the lawsuit that he surveilled his wife days before Christmas and saw her and Moore having dinner at a Raleigh steakhouse. He said Mrs. Lassiter told him she was going to the movies with a female friend. Lassiter said he confronted his wife when she returned home and that's when she confessed to the affair.

On December 26, 2022, Lassiter said he met with Speaker Tim Moore at a Biscuitville in Raleigh and Moore admitted to the multi-year affair.

"Near the end of the meeting, Defendant Tim Moore asked Plaintiff "on a completely unrelated note" if there was anything he could do for Plaintiff, implying that he could use the power he held as Speaker in some way to benefit Plaintiff. Plaintiff angrily told Defendant Tim Moore that he did not want any political favors, according to the details in the lawsuit."

"The lawsuit speaks for itself and provides irrefutable evidence that supports the claims presented," Lassiter said in a statement to ABC11.

The Lassiters separated on January 11, 2023, according to the lawsuit.

Scott Lassiter is a former member of Apex Town Council and once ran for an NC House seat before suspending his campaign due to redistricting.

He is currently an assistant principal at a school in the Wake County School System.

Moore is being sued for damages in the amount of $200,000.

Moore's attorney sent the following statement to ABC11:

"I look forward to meeting Mr. Lassiter in the courtroom. We are confident that the speaker will be vindicated."