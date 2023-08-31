Downed power lines catch fire near Sanford, Harnett County

Some roads were hazardous as well with water building up in spots. NC Highway 87 had slick conditions from Fayetteville heading to Sanford.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parts of Lee County and Harnett County received steady and sometimes heavy rain Wednesday evening as Tropical Storm Idalia approached North Carolina.

An ABC11 crew driving toward Sanford saw what appeared to be lightning, but as they drew closer, discovered that a downed power line was on fire.

The crew called 911 and first responders came to put out the fire and secure the power lines. Fire crews and other authorities were still at the scene past 11 p.m.

Some roads were hazardous as well with water building up in spots. NC Highway 87 had slick conditions from Fayetteville heading to Sanford.

Drivers are advised to stay off the roads if possible overnight and into the morning.

Cumberland, Harnett, and Lee county school districts are holding classes via remote learning on Thursday.

Check School Closings and Delays here

Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper warned that it was important for people to stay off the roads. He also said everyone should listen to and heed emergency alerts in their area.

Emergency crews, including the National Guard, are staged across the state and ready to respond as needed. Swift water rescue teams are also on high alert in areas where the most rain is expected.

WATCH: Gov. Cooper's full remarks ahead of storm

TRACKING IDALIA: Latest forecast for North Carolina