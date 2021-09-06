Personal Finance

North Carolina lottery BIGGER SPIN scratch-off ticket begins Tuesday, has $2 million prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new game from the North Carolina Education Lottery launches Tuesday.

The BIGGER SPIN scratch-off ticket has a $2 million prize, which is four times bigger than the prize offered in the BIG SPIN game two years ago.

If players win a BIGGER SPIN, they get to take part in a live event by spinning a prize wheel. The six North Carolinians who spin the wheel are guaranteed to win at least $400,000, but could win the $2 million.

The event will be shown on Facebook Live.

The game also has five $200,000 instant prizes and others ranging from $10 to $50,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financencraleighticketsmoneypersonal financelottery
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
North Carolina's COVID-19 workplace complaints quadrupled in August
3 children among 6 people hospitalized after serious crash in Raleigh
After 4 months, mover finally delivers belongings to Wake Co. family
UNC doctor predicts COVID surge after Labor Day
'The Wire' actor found dead in Brooklyn apartment, police say
'Cut them a bit of a break,' restaurant owners say of negative reviews
Show More
Man hit, killed on I-440 in Raleigh overnight
Woman injured in drive-by shooting at Rocky Mount Cook Out
What not to donate in wake of Hurricane Ida devastation
Those working on Labor Day grateful for their jobs
Jewish New Year celebrations move outdoors, online as COVID-19 spreads
More TOP STORIES News