North Carolina lottery BIGGER SPIN scratch-off ticket begins Tuesday, has $2 million prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new game from the North Carolina Education Lottery launches Tuesday.
The BIGGER SPIN scratch-off ticket has a $2 million prize, which is four times bigger than the prize offered in the BIG SPIN game two years ago.
If players win a BIGGER SPIN, they get to take part in a live event by spinning a prize wheel. The six North Carolinians who spin the wheel are guaranteed to win at least $400,000, but could win the $2 million.
The event will be shown on Facebook Live.
The game also has five $200,000 instant prizes and others ranging from $10 to $50,000.
