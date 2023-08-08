900-pound longhorn bull located, euthanized in Charlotte; Owner cited

Charlotte police said the 900-pound bull that got loose during a storm last week has been located and euthanized. The owner was cited in the case.

Police in Charlotte confirm a 900-pound bull that was on the run after being spooked by a storm on Monday, August 7 has been located and put down.

According to Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control (ACC), animal care officers were dispatched to the area to assist the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) just after 7 p.m. in the Moores Chapel Road area where the animal was spotted.

The owner of the bull, CMPD officers and an animal control officers tried to corral the bull back into a trailer but had no luck. Police gave the owner permission to neutralize the animal if necessary, however, the bull ran off into a heavily wooded area, CMPD said.

CMPD then called in the SWAT team to use its heat-seeking drone to locate and track the bull but this attempt was also unsuccessful.

After more than three hours of trying to find the animal, police call off the search which was around 10:45 p.m. They returned Tuesday morning with the drone but didn't find the bull.

After five days of searching, the bull was located Friday night, August 11, and the owner euthanized, police told WSOC-TV. Police said the bull was euthanized due to a concern for public safety and an animal traffic hazard.

The owner received two citations related to the investigation: one for restraint of animals and another for nuisance.

Roaming water buffalo cause quite a stir in Charlotte neighborhood

Check out these wild stories

Caught on camera: Bear crashes wedding, helps itself to dessert table

North Carolina runner survives harrowing encounter with momma bear protecting her cub

Runaway bull in Peru injures 5 after escaping arena