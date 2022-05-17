North Carolina Board of Elections provides update on primary day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 2,600 polling locations opened this morning at 6:30 a.m. Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the state board of elections, said in a press conference so far the day has gone smoothly.Bell says they are doing everything they can to have a secure and accurate election. Even before Election Day, equipment is tested and checked for accuracy."We want to remind voters we have countless safeguards in place to make sure your vote is counted and the final results are accurate. We do this work everyday of the year and we take it extremely seriously," Bell said.So far, nearly 600,000 people cast their ballots early which is a huge increase from the midterm election is 2018.After all the ballots are cast on Tuesday, it could take days to get the certified results because multiple audits have to take place. On Wednesday, a bipartisan group will hand count random ballots to check for accuracy. It could take days before the official results are available."What we want to make sure is voters know the story behind what happens in elections to increase our transparency. That's why North Carolinians will find the most robust data available for public consumption on our state website of any state elections office is my understanding," Bell said.