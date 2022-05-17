Politics

North Carolina Board of Elections provides update on primary day

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Voters cast ballots in NC 2022 Primary Election

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 2,600 polling locations opened this morning at 6:30 a.m. Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the state board of elections, said in a press conference so far the day has gone smoothly.

Bell says they are doing everything they can to have a secure and accurate election. Even before Election Day, equipment is tested and checked for accuracy.


"We want to remind voters we have countless safeguards in place to make sure your vote is counted and the final results are accurate. We do this work everyday of the year and we take it extremely seriously," Bell said.

So far, nearly 600,000 people cast their ballots early which is a huge increase from the midterm election is 2018.


After all the ballots are cast on Tuesday, it could take days to get the certified results because multiple audits have to take place. On Wednesday, a bipartisan group will hand count random ballots to check for accuracy. It could take days before the official results are available.

"What we want to make sure is voters know the story behind what happens in elections to increase our transparency. That's why North Carolinians will find the most robust data available for public consumption on our state website of any state elections office is my understanding," Bell said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighprimary election
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Durham voters turnout on Primary Election day
NC Primary Election: What to know before you vote
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11
You can now order 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
Police looking for Johnston County man in Fayetteville double homicide
In Buffalo, Biden condemns racism, mourns victims
Baby formula maker Abbott says agreement reached to reopen plant
Show More
NCCU law analyst: 'Replacement theory' driving increased hate crimes
Inmate caught after escaping Orange County prison in Hillsborough
Raleigh Fire, Police warn of looming problems without major pay raises
House panel holds public hearing on UFOs
Shaw University rolls out plan to redevelop downtown Raleigh campus
More TOP STORIES News