Black ice causing treacherous road conditions Friday morning, ahead of winter storm's arrival

The majority of the snow and ice won't start until Friday afternoon, but the rain from Thursday has frozen in spots because of how cold it is all across the region.
Traffic Tracker Kim Deaner is following minute-by-minute updates on road conditions across the region. Follow her on Twitter for continuing updates on current conditions.
One early trouble spot in Raleigh popped up on the Interstate 40 overpass at Hammond Road. Multiple cars crashed in the area due to ice on the bridge. NCDOT arrived to put sand down on the area, in an attempt to improve road conditions, but westbound traffic remained closed as of 6 a.m.
Toward Knightdale on I-87, an ambulance slid off the road and down an embankment. Three people had to be transferred to another ambulance and taken to the hospital.
At Raleigh-Durham International Airport, more than 60 flights had already been canceled as of 6 a.m. Please check with your airline before you leave your home.
On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper and emergency management officials warned citizens to be careful and avoid driving Friday.
"We are looking at another round of snow, sleet, freezing rain and ice bringing more treacherous roads and power outages. It is a familiar forecast but a different place," Cooper said. "This time, it is the people in Eastern NC that will likely feel more of this storm's brunt. Those in the mountains and foothills will have very little impact if any."
WATCH: Gov. Cooper's full media briefing
Cooper said he was more worried about this round of wintry weather than the last one.
"We are a little more concerned about this one because it is going to be so cold Friday and Saturday night, and if there are power outages, then we are concerned about some families who can't stay warm," Cooper said. "We need people to check on your friends and neighbors."
CLOSINGS
You can check up-to-date closings here.
If you are in charge of closings for a school of business, the only way to report your organization's closing or delay to ABC11 is by using our online system. The phone system that was used in the past is not operational. Your ID code from the phone system remains the same and it also serves as your Pass Code into the online system.
If you would like to register your organization with ABC11, please email the following information to closingcenter@abc11mail.com. Please do not mail closing information to this email address.
Organization Name:
Type of Organization: (school, church, business, daycare, government office)
Mailing Address:
Organization's Phone Number:
Contact Person:
Contact's Email:
Contact's Mobile Phone: