Shot fired during NC road rage incident at stoplight, bullet hits backseat near child: Police

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina man facing numerous charges connected to what police say was a road rage incident. Investigators said an off-duty officer was in the area when it happened and witnessed the alleged crimes.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department (RRPD) said the investigation started after a man fired a gun during a heated exchange between two drivers at a green light.

According to police, the road rage incident happened at a stoplight near the intersection of NC Highway 158 and Old Farm Road around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Officers said their investigation revealed that when the light turned green, the driver of the car behind another car honked his horn. Heated words were exchanged between the two drivers and a passenger in the first car. The passenger allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired a shot, the off-duty officer reported.

The driver who honked at the other driver went home and that's when the person noticed a bullet hole in the backseat near where a child was buckled in.

The off-duty officer followed the driver of the car where the shot was fired from but lost sight of the person. Police later arrested the man after getting access to video evidence that led to the driver and passenger.

The passenger was identified as 28-year-old Brian Wade. He is facing charges that include: discharging a firearm to incite fear, discharging a firearm into occupied property, discharging a firearm into a moving vehicle, discharging a firearm in the city limits, going armed into the terror of the public, injury to personal property and assault by pointing a gun.

Wade was booked into the Halifax County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond. He has no prior criminal history, according to RRPD.

