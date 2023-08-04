Police say no charges will be filed after a man was shot and killed outside a Raleigh grocery store Tuesday.

'Self-defense' cited as reason woman will not be charged in deadly Food Lion parking lot shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Following some confusion Thursday, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman spoke with ABC11 to explain why no charges were being filed in the deadly shooting outside a Food Lion.

On Wednesday, Steven McLamb, 49, was shot and killed shortly after 5 p.m. in the Food Lion parking lot in the Greystone Village Shopping Center.

Freeman said video from the incident helped make it obvious what really happened.

"We were fortunate to have access to various video. Also there were witnesses in the area that were able to give a pretty clear image as to what happened here," Freeman said.

The whole scene apparently started as an episode of road rage.

"Mr. McLamb was the aggressor," Freeman said. "He followed the other individual into the parking lot and upon getting out of his car -- approaching her car and attempting to get into her car -- she, acting in self-defense, shot and killed him."

The woman who shot McLamb had no criminal history and legally owned the gun she was carrying.

