Jury finds Roger Nobles guilty of first-degree murder in 2022 Fayetteville road rage killing

The jury was supposed to begin deliberations Tuesday but that was disrupted when a controversial audio recording was submitted to the judge.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville jury found Roger Nobles guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old motorcyclist Stephen Addison.

Addison and Nobles got into a road-rage dispute in January 2022 at Skibo Road and Cliffdale Road.

The jury began deliberations Wednesday morning and returned the verdict by noon.

The jury was expected to start deliberations Tuesday but audio of two jurors discussing the case forced a delay. Ultimately, the judge decided the audio was too garbled to specify what was said. Those two jurors were kicked off the jury.

During the closing arguments, the district attorney's office argued that Nobles intentionally and maliciously fired his gun at Addison during the incident.

The defense argued that Nobles didn't have a motive to kill Addison and thought his safety was on. The defense also said Nobles was too scared of hitting his son who was also involved in the argument with Addison to purposefully pull the trigger.

Addison's best friend told ABC11 that Addison, a father of five, and his wife had plans of moving to New York just days after he was killed.