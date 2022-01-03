Motorcyclist shot and killed on Skibo Road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a motorcyclist was shot and killed Monday afternoon on Skibo Road near Cliffdale Road.

Police said the incident happened about 12:30 p.m. Officers said it appeared the driver of a truck and the motorcyclist were engaged in a disturbance leading up to the shooting.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital but died from his injuries.

The driver of the truck fled the scene.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Detectives are still at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Nevitt at (910) 703-3499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org.

