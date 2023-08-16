Fayetteville man on trial for murder for apparent road rage incident

WATCH LIVE

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 10:39PM
A Cumberland County man is on trial for murder Wednesday for the shooting death of Stephen Addison in 2022.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is on trial for an apparent deadly road rage incident in Cumberland County. Police say Stephen Addison was killed in January 2022 after he got into a dispute with Roger Nobles at the intersection of Skibo and Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville.

Nobles is facing first-degree murder for Addison's shooting death. Wednesday morning, witnesses took the stand after opening statements. One witness told the judge they saw a fight between Addison and Nobles after Addison was reportedly splitting lanes on his motorcycle. The witness also testified after the two men got into an exchange, Nobles pulled out a gun and shot at Addison.

The 32-year-old veteran died at the hospital.

According to police, Nobles left the scene but was arrested at his home the next day. If found guilty, Nobles could face a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder charge.

Addison leaves behind three children.

