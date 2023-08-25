Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Rocky Mount; Mother of 5 charged in the case

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Police are searching for a man in connection with a bank robbery.

The robbery happened Wednesday morning at the PNC Bank on Benvenue Road. Police said Montrell Pitt, 28, was armed with an edged weapon and demanded money from a teller. After receiving the money, officers said Pitt stole a silver Toyota Tacoma and abandoned it later along Airport Road.

Police said he then got into another vehicle driven by Iesha Lloyd. Lloyd's five children were in her car with her, according to police.

Lloyd has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, accessory after the fact, and five counts of child endangerment. She is being held under a $1,000,000 secured bond at Nash County Jail.

Lloyd's children were placed into the custody of a family member, police said.

Pitt ran from the car and is still wanted by investigators. Police said he is armed and dangerous.

The photo below shows Montrell Pitt on the left and Iesha Lloyd on the right.

Warrants have been issued for Pitt's arrest on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and five counts of child endangerment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1450, (252) 972-1411, call Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637)

