September is National Preparedness Month and Wake Co. is highlighting free hands on CPR classes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- September is National Preparedness Month to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that can happen at any time.

The theme for this year's preparedness month is Take Control in 1,2,3.

The campaign empowers everyone but especially older adults to prepare for disasters specifically from communities that are disproportionately impacted by all events like extreme weather.

Experts say older adults can face greater risks if they are living alone, are low-income, have a disability, or live in rural areas.

Emergency officials say the best way to prepare is to assess your needs, have supplies, have a communication strategy, and make a disaster plan.

That includes knowing medications you may need, knowing if someone needs mobility or assistive devices, or if they have a pet.

CPR can also help anyone prepare. Many counties including Wake offer free training.

"One of the biggest things that anybody can do to prepare at home is to learn hands-only CPR," explained Autumn Goheen, Outreach Coordinator for Wake County Emergency Management.

"The biggest factor in whether or not someone will survive after a cardiac arrest is having very quick prompt, high-quality CPR. So, reaching out to either Wake County EMS or one of the local fire departments to learn how you can do hands, only CPR can really go a long way in helping yourself or a family member in an incident."

There are resources at the county, state, and federal levels to help you prepare for any disaster or emergency including readywake.com, readync.gov, and ready.gov.