Gov. Roy Cooper receives trees, wreaths ahead of State Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Capitol will soon be decked out for the holiday season.Gov. Roy Cooper accepted the Christmas trees and wreaths Friday that will adorn the Capitol Building this season.The greenery came from the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association and Shepherd's Way Farms in Raleigh.For the next few days, holiday elves will be hard at work getting the Capitol Building ready.The Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 9, with festivities beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the official ceremony beginning at 6:15 p.m.