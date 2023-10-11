NC State Fair inspectors looking at food vendors before doors open

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NC State Fair is so close to starting and some of the final preparations are underway.

Food vendors are getting their inspections finished up before opening day tomorrow.

The inspectors are checking for everything from hot and cold storage to serving temperatures and employee sanitation.

Bobby Scott with Fat Boys Barbeque knows first-hand what it's like to triple check their set up.

They've been here since 2019, but says they had to make some serious changes a few years back to get to where they are now.

"I do some things that nobody else at the fair does. I do a lot of bulk meat and I have a blast chiller inside which they love so I've learned a lot and health department," he said.

Once the vendor has passed, you'll see the paperwork in their window. If by chance someone did not initially pass, the inspectors will be checking in them several times over the course of two weeks.