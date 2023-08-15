North Carolina State Fair presale tickets now available

Tickets for the North Carolina State Fair are now on sale.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tickets for the North Carolina State Fair are now on sale.

Advanced sales are open until Oct. 12 and they allow you to save a little bit of money. Adult admission tickets cost $10, ages 6-12 cost $5. Those same tickets bought the day of your trip will cost $13 and $7 respectively.

Likewise, you can go ahead and buy unlimited ride wristbands for $30 each, $10 less than they cost at the gate. Unlimited ride wristbands are good for one day only.

Another option is individual ride tickets. These cost $1 per ticket if you buy them in person on the day of your visit. However, you can buy them in advance at a rate of $10 for 18 tickets. Ride tickets this year will be placed on a chipped card and can roll over from year to year.

The North Carolina State Fair begins Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 22.