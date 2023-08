Victory Day gives cognitively and physically impaired young people a chance to be a football star for the night.

N.C. State hosts Victory Day in support of those with Down syndrome

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- N.C. State's football program hosted Victory Day on Friday evening.

It's a partnership with Gigi's Playhouse, a Down syndrome achievement center in Raleigh.

Victory Day gives cognitively and physically impaired young people the chance to be a football star for the night.

They will try on uniforms and meet with the players and coaches.

Friday's event was moved indoors because of the weather but that didn't put a damper on the festivities.