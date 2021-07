Say hello to the newest member of our Pack...



𝕋𝕦𝕗𝕗π•ͺ 𝕀𝕀𝕀 😍 pic.twitter.com/YAeAKzIsFw — NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) July 13, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Meet Tuffy III, NC State's newest live mascot.The university made the announcement Tuesday in a series of tweets and Facebook posts.NC State's beloved mascot Tuffy II died in his sleep from heart disease this past October.