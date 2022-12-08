NC State student named in Forbes 2023 30 Under 30 list

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina State University student and her sister have been named to the 2023 Forbes 30 under 30 list.

Wilson College of Textiles student Ritika Shamdasani and her older sister Niki co-founded Sani, a South Asian-inspired formalwear and loungewear brand.

The sisters' clothes have been worn by celebrity Mindy Kaling, and in 2020, it became the first South Asian brand to sell apparel on Rent the Runway, and sold out in 48 hours.

Ritika and Niki say their goals are to make South Asian clothing a part of mainstream fashion.