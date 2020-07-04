NC trooper critically injured while investigating crash that killed 5 people in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was critically injured while investigating the scene of a Friday night crash that left five people dead.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. on the outer loop of I-485 at West W.T. Harris Boulevard in Charlotte.
Officials told WSOC that Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo was getting ready to resurvey the scene of a fatal Friday night crash.
Five people were killed and at least three others were hurt in the crash.
Early Saturday morning, the trooper Lopez-Alcedo parked their car in the middle of the roadway to block two lanes at once. Authorities said a car coming down the road hit the patrol car, which then hit the trooper.
The Lopez-Alcedo was taken to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.
"Our Patrol family is hurting with the devastating news of Trooper Lopez's injury, his family needs our prayers for what is undoubtedly an uphill fight," said Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. "We will stand alongside our brother and his precious family in the hours and days to come and maintain hope that there will be a full recovery for this devoted public servant."
Lopez-Alcedo is a two-year veteran of the State Highway Patrol.
The I-485 Outer Loop is back open.
Mecklenburg EMS, Long Creek Fire Department and Charlotte Fire Department responded to the scene.
This is developing. Please check back for updates.
