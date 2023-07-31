Severe weather threat increases as temperatures, humidity finally cool

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This week will feature less heat and humidity, but that comes with an increased risk of severe weather.

There is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for strong to severe storms this afternoon and early evening. The main threat will be possibly damaging wind gusts.

The timing of the severe weather is 3-9 p.m.

An isolated storm will be possible Tuesday afternoon as the upper-level support exits the region. Any storm would wrap by early evening.

We hit 90 at RDU yesterday, which was the 8th day in a row with temperatures above 90 degrees.