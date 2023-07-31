WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Level 1 risk | Strong storms, damaging winds possible Monday

WTVD logo
Monday, July 31, 2023 12:22AM
First Alert Evening Weather Forecast: July 30
EMBED <>More Videos

First Alert Evening Weather Forecast: July 30

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A level 1 risk for severe weather is active for central North Carolina Monday.

Isolated severe storms are possible Monday with the main threat being damaging winds.

Temperatures are expected to be in the high 80s for some areas.

Scattered storms are expected to move into the area around noon until 11 p.m.

Sunday, was mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures at a high of 71. Scattered storms are mostly south of the Triangle into the evening hours.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a chance of lingering showers primarily in the Sandhills.

Stay weather aware and connected. Download the ABC11 App right now

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW