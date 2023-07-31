Level 1 risk | Strong storms, damaging winds possible Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A level 1 risk for severe weather is active for central North Carolina Monday.

Isolated severe storms are possible Monday with the main threat being damaging winds.

Temperatures are expected to be in the high 80s for some areas.

Scattered storms are expected to move into the area around noon until 11 p.m.

Sunday, was mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures at a high of 71. Scattered storms are mostly south of the Triangle into the evening hours.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a chance of lingering showers primarily in the Sandhills.

