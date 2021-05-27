Drought officially happening now in nearly half of central North Carolina

According to The North Carolina State Climate Office, moderate drought conditions have now spread across the entire I-95 corridor and all the way back into the Sandhills.
Most of this area is around 4 inches behind where it should be as far as rainfall totals to date.
The folks at @NOAA just issued their drought report and the #drought is spreading. almost 1/2 our area under moderate drought now. According to @NCSCO since March 1, Raleigh's seen it's driest spring-to-date on record. pic.twitter.com/nRxy3KhKRs— 𝘿𝙤𝙣⚡𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) May 27, 2021
To anyone who's been watching rainfall totals since March 1, this may not come as much of a surprise. So far, the Raleigh area's springtime rainfall total is just 4.93 inches. That's almost 5.5 inches below our typical spring.
There could be an isolated shower Thursday evening and scattered storms Friday into the weekend.
In the Sandhills, it's not much better. Though it's not your driest spring on record, you are still at just 5.37 inches of total rainfall since March 1. That's more than three inches behind where you should be.
Sadly, there's not a lot of relief in sight. Looking at the 7-day rainfall forecast issued by the Weather Prediction Center, we only see the potential for 2 inches or less in our area. Ouch.
Brunswick county, down along the coast, is now calling for voluntary water restrictions and the North Carolina Forest Service has issued a burn ban for 26 counties.
More counties could be added to that list by next week.