Warmest temps since 2022, level 1 severe weather threat for Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Expect very hot and humid conditions across the Triangle with temperatures expected to surge through the mid-90s and feels-like temperatures could be as high as 110 across the area.

It is forecast to be the warmest day across the Triangle since September 22, 2022 when RDU hit 98.

Away from the heat we expect the day to be dry into the afternoon hours before a couple of thunderstorms can roll into the area from the north and west.

These storms can enter the area in the early evening and can be severe.

Storms can bring flash flooding, damaging winds and hail.

The severe weather chance is expected to diminish late at night and lead into a dry start to Monday.

This comes the day after strong storms moved through the area Saturday evening.

Over in Harnett County, crews worked to remove a tree that fell across both lanes on N.C. Highway 27 just outside Lillington. According to ABC11 crew at the scene, firefighters were able to remove the tree within 10 minutes during heavy rains in the area.