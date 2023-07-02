AccuWeather has tips for making it through a prolonged heat wave.

Cooling stations open in Wake County as temperatures soar above 90, heat advisory in effect

With the summer temperature pattern locked in on hot and humid and feeling more like it's over 100 degrees, Wake County announced the opening up of cooling stations.

Extreme heat and high humidity can be dangerous to anyone, but particularly to the elderly, infants, and young children, persons with disabilities and people on medication for chronic health problems.

Sites that are not normally open to the public, such as EMS stations, fire stations and county fleet maintenance buildings, will not be available as cooling stations.

Here's a list of places to take a break from the heat:

Sunday, July 2

Hours: 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Locations: Wake County Public Libraries

Opening and closing times vary. Visitors should check online or call their local library for site-specific information.

Monday, July 3

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Locations

Wake County Public Libraries locations, calling ahead or checking online to see their hours is recommended

Raleigh: Wake County Health & Human Services, 220 Swinburne St.

Raleigh: Wake County Health & Human Services Center at Departure, 5809 Departure Drive

Zebulon: Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive

Wake Forest: Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave.

Fuquay-Varina: Southern Regional Center, 130 N Judd Parkway NE

Download our mobile app and get weather and news 24/7, 365!

Tuesday is holiday, cooling stations will be closed

Wednesday

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Locations

Wake County Public Libraries locations, calling ahead or checking online to see their hours is recommended

Raleigh: Wake County Health & Human Services, 220 Swinburne St.

Raleigh: Wake County Health & Human Services Center at Departure, 5809 Departure Drive

Zebulon: Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive

Wake Forest: Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave.

Fuquay-Varina: Southern Regional Center, 130 N Judd Parkway NE

Heat Exhaustion or Heat Stroke

Staying Safe in Extreme Heat

Adults older than 65, children younger than four, people with existing medical conditions and those without access to air conditioning are at the greatest risk on days with high temperatures.

Drinking plenty of water and staying out of the sun are critical precautions.

People should also check on their neighbors who may be at high risk and ensure they have access to heat relief and hydration.

RELATED | Staying cool in extreme heat

"Summer is here, and so is the extreme heat," said Wake County Fire Services and Emergency Management Deputy Director Josh Creighton. "Keeping residents safe and healthy is one of Wake County's top priorities, and we encourage anyone who needs relief from the heat to take advantage of these opportunities."

Editor's note: This list will be expanded as we hear from Triangle cities that open cooling stations.