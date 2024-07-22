COVID-19 exposure closes Northern Wake Senior Center in Wake Forest

WKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A senior center in Wake County was closed Sunday after staff and volunteers at the facility were exposed to COVID-19.

According to Town of Wake Forest officials, the Northern Wake Senior Center on East Holding Avenue is expected to be closed until Wednesday, July 24, but could be closed possibly longer.

Meals on Wheels of Wake County will offer "Grab and Go" meals to Friendship Café members from 10:15-11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the center.

For more information about the closure or updates, community members are asked to call the NWSC at (919) 554-4111 after 2 p.m. on July 24.

