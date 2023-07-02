Heavy rains cause SUV to hydroplane, crash on I-95 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was sent to the hospital Sunday afternoon after their vehicle hydroplaned off I-95.

According to the NCSHP troopers at the scene, a Chevy Tahoe was traveling southbound on I-95 when it hydroplaned in the heavy rain and hit a construction site jersey barrier. The SUV then crossed both southbound lanes and down an embankment before rolling and hitting a set of trees.

A woman driving the vehicle was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with serious injuries.