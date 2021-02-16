Weather

NC weather: Sunny and 50s will not last long; another chance for freezing rain ahead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Temperatures jumped up around 20 degrees from Monday into Tuesday, but they're going to plummet again and bring another chance for freezing rain.

Temperatures vary significantly throughout the ABC11 viewing area Tuesday, but for the most part people will see a lot of sun and highs in the 50s. Which is a far cry from the 30s we've been seeing.

However, as the saying goes, "Don't like the weather? Wait 48 hours."

Freezing rain is possible for much of the Triangle and areas north of Interstate 85 on Thursday morning.

In fact, a Winter Storm Watch is now in effect for Person County for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. More than .25 inch of freezing rain is possible in the area.



A cold blast will drop the temperatures below freezing again Wednesday night and another round of rain will move into the area.

That means commuters on Thursday morning should be ready for patchy areas of ice.

Temperatures should warm up above freezing once the sun rises, and this should not be a widespread or significant winter weather event.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighdurhamweatherwinter weatherfreezing rain
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC Tornado: 3 dead, 10 injured in Brunswick County
How to slow down that annoying car warranty robocall
Baby left outside in the cold during hotel party in Wilson
Widow of UPS driver killed in downtown Raleigh speaks out
Amber Alert issued for missing North Carolina child
Harnett County mother warns parents of COVID-19 related illness
NCGOP censures Sen. Burr for impeachment vote
Show More
Experts offer advice for successful return to in-person learning
Unlocked cars make easy prey as Durham break-ins surge
MLB recognition of Negro League records 'well overdue'
LATEST: Vaccine makers may have to tweak recipes for variants
Wake trailing behind neighboring counties when it comes to vaccinations
More TOP STORIES News