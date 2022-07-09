Fayetteville crash involving trooper sends one person to hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash involving a state trooper sent one person to the hospital.The crash took place on Gillespie Street near Airport Road in Fayetteville.The patrol vehicle was left with heavy front-end damage and the airbag deployed. The other vehicle also had front-end damage.One person was taken to the hospital, but it's not known who that was.It was raining at the time of the crash, but it's still unclear if weather played a factor.