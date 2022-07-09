Fayetteville crash involving trooper sends one person to hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash involving a state trooper sent one person to the hospital.
The crash took place on Gillespie Street near Airport Road in Fayetteville.
The patrol vehicle was left with heavy front-end damage and the airbag deployed. The other vehicle also had front-end damage.
One person was taken to the hospital, but it's not known who that was.
It was raining at the time of the crash, but it's still unclear if weather played a factor.
