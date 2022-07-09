Fayetteville crash involving trooper sends one person to hospital

EMBED <>More Videos

Fayetteville crash involving trooper sends one person to hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash involving a state trooper sent one person to the hospital.

The crash took place on Gillespie Street near Airport Road in Fayetteville.

The patrol vehicle was left with heavy front-end damage and the airbag deployed. The other vehicle also had front-end damage.

One person was taken to the hospital, but it's not known who that was.

It was raining at the time of the crash, but it's still unclear if weather played a factor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecar crashnc highway patrol
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Economists warn of 'significant hikes' with new Jobs Report
'We're next': Durham councilman considers 'social district'
Raleigh police respond to shooting, find man dead in driveway
Zelle scam drains $1,700 from Fayetteville woman's account
Raleigh community activists insist "We can't be numb" to gun violence
Tony Sirico, 'The Sopranos' star, dies at 79
U.S. Army Forces Command welcomes new Commanding General
Show More
BrickUniverse: The ultimate Lego fan experience is in Raleigh
New video released in fatal shooting of Fayetteville woman by police
PNC Arena hosts esports championship with $2M prize pool
Lawsuit says BofA failed to warn customers about risks of using Zelle
Biden signs executive order on abortion access
More TOP STORIES News