Rain, storms pushing through central North Carolina | VIEW LIVE RADAR

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's going to be a wet week, with rain in the forecast from Monday through Friday for central North Carolina.

A line of storms is already pushing through western North Carolina and the Piedmont. The storms are mostly heavy rain but strong winds and lightning are possible as well.

The chance for severe storms Monday is low, with areas west of Raleigh being more likely to see a severe storm develop.

Chances for rain and storms increases Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with some lingering chances Friday. Each day people in the ABC11 viewing area are likely to see some form of rain over the next several days. Rain totals for some places could get up to 4 inches.

It is entirely possible that we could be dealing with isolated flash flooding concerns by late this week in areas that pick up repeated rounds of heavy rain, but at this point in time, it's a little too early to try and pinpoint where that will happen.

In addition to the flash flooding concerns becoming elevated late this week, any thunderstorm that pops up could also feature gusty winds with it.

The unsettled weather pattern is expected to lift this weekend, hopefully drying up in time for people to get out and enjoy Saturday and Sunday.

